Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology
Technology

OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 01:22 pm
OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology
OnePlus Buds Pro's design and features revealed

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest TWS earphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro, on July 22 alongside the Nord 2 smartphone. In the latest development, the company has revealed some of the key features of the earbuds. The Buds Pro will offer a refreshed design, an 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology, and a battery life of up to 38 hours. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

It will feature an AirPods Pro-like design

This is how Apple AirPods Pro look like

The OnePlus Buds Pro will sport an in-ear design similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. The top section of the earbuds will be matte-finished to offer a better fit, while the stem part will have a glossy look. The Buds Pro will be offered with small, medium, as well as large silicone tips, and is also expected to provide some dust and water resistance.

Information

It will provide up to 38 hours of battery life

The OnePlus Buds Pro will provide up to 28 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 38 hours with ANC turned off. The charging-cum-carry case will provide up to 10 hours of battery life with a 10-minute top-up.

Features

Buds Pro will have three microphones

OnePlus, in an interview with CNET, has confirmed that the Buds Pro will support "adaptive noise cancellation" technology, which is an upgrade from the original OnePlus Buds that only offer "environmental noise cancellation." The Buds Pro will pack three microphones that will examine the exterior noises and then intelligently produce counter noise-canceling frequencies in the range of 15-40db.

Information

OnePlus Buds Pro: Pricing and rivals

The OnePlus Buds Pro is expected to be priced under $150 (roughly Rs. 11,000). With the new design, improved battery life, and dynamic ANC, it will take on rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Beats Studio Buds and Nothing ear (1).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Everything about Oliver Daemen: Bezos's 18-year-old Blue Origin spaceflight co-passenger

Latest News

Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sports

Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi amid Punjab Congress chief suspense

Politics

FIR against T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar in alleged rape case

Entertainment

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Entertainment

Made in India to make its presence felt in Tokyo

Sports

Latest Technology News

Everything about Oliver Daemen: Bezos's 18-year-old Blue Origin spaceflight co-passenger

Technology

Tencent's facial scans will catch Chinese children gaming at night

Technology

Redmi 10 bags multiple certifications; tipped to offer 50MP camera

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme GT Master Edition's design, specifications revealed

Technology

WhatsApp finally unveils much-awaited beta version for multi-device support

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 tipped to cost around Rs. 12,000

Technology

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds, with ANC and LDAC support, launched

Technology

POCO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India at Rs. 14,000

Technology

OnePlus 9 series to feature 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Technology

OnePlus News

OnePlus Nord 2 will boot OnePlus and OPPO's integrated OxygenOS

Technology

OnePlus admits to restricting 9 series' performance for popular apps

Technology

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology

OnePlus is merging with OPPO, but will operate independently

Business

OnePlus Nord 2 may debut as rebranded Realme X9 Pro

Technology
Trending Topics