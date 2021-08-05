Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord 2 5G receives camera improvements via latest update
Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 5G receives camera improvements via latest update

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 12:01 am
OnePlus Nord 2 5G receives OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 update in India

OnePlus has reportedly started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the Nord 2 5G smartphone in India. This is reportedly the third software update for the handset since it debuted in July. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the overall system stability. It also optimizes the camera's HDR feature and enhances the shooting performance. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

Everything to know about the update

According to a report by XDA Developers, the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India carries build number 11.3.A.08 and has a size of 248.6MB. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings >System >System updates.

Design and display

The device bears a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods color options.

Information

It features a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

