OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in India at Rs. 28,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 08:27 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available via Amazon India

OnePlus has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2 5G, in India alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earphones. Starting at Rs. 27,999, the handset will go on open sale from July 28 onwards. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, dual stereo speakers, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods (exclusive in India) color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary snapper with OIS support, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) Sony IMX615 front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The early-access sale will start on July 26 in India and the open sale will begin from July 28 onwards. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro will cost you $150 in the US

The OnePlus Buds Pro's India prices will be announced soon OnePlus Buds Pro Glossy White color variant OnePlus Buds Pro Matte Black color option

The OnePlus Buds Pro offers an in-ear design with matte-finished earbuds, glossy stems, and dust and water resistance. Each bud has three microphones and supports Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Zen Mode. The Buds Pro provide up to 28 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 38 hours without ANC. The charging-cum-carry case offers 10 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.