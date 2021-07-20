Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord 2's leaked render reveals new red color variant
OnePlus Nord 2's leaked render reveals new red color variant

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 02:20 pm
OnePlus Nord 2's leaked render reveals new red color variant
OnePlus Nord 2 may come in a shade of red

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 2 smartphone in India on July 22. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared a render of the handset, revealing a new red color option. It will join the Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods variants. The handset will come with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset.

Design and display

The phone will feature a Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will bear a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an alert slider, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will have a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

There will be a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

According to the previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2 will cost Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the July 22 launch event. It will be available via Amazon India.

