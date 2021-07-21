Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus confirms 65W fast-charging support for Nord 2
OnePlus confirms 65W fast-charging support for Nord 2

Surbhi Shah
OnePlus confirms 65W fast-charging support for Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2 be available in India via Amazon

OnePlus is all set to introduce its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2, in India tomorrow i.e. July 22. A day prior to its launch, OnePlus has confirmed the key specifications of the handset. The Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It is touted to offer a "full day's power in just 15 minutes." Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the official announcement

The device will feature a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, Green Woods, and Red color options.

It will have a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will draw power from a Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to carry a price-tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official prices will be announced at the launch event tomorrow. The handset will be available via Amazon India.

