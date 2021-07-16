Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed
Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed

Jul 16, 2021
Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed
OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a triple rear camera unit

OnePlus is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2, in India on July 22. In the latest development, the company has revealed the handset's rear design. It will come with a triple rear camera unit and one of the colorways will be blue. Separately, the device has also appeared on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the official post

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform, which ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor carries out the instructions, the higher is its score. As per the listing, the OnePlus Nord 2 has achieved a single-core score of 802 and a multi-core score of 2,687.

Design and display

The phone will offer a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is said to be offered in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colors, along with a Green Woods leather back edition.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) Sony IMX616 camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Dimensity 1200-AI processor

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 32,000 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 35,000 for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the July 22 launch event. It will be available via Amazon India.

