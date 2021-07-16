Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed
OnePlus is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2, in India on July 22. In the latest development, the company has revealed the handset's rear design. It will come with a triple rear camera unit and one of the colorways will be blue. Separately, the device has also appeared on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the official post
What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform, which ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor carries out the instructions, the higher is its score. As per the listing, the OnePlus Nord 2 has achieved a single-core score of 802 and a multi-core score of 2,687.
The phone will offer a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display
The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is said to be offered in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colors, along with a Green Woods leather back edition.
It will sport a 50MP main camera
The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) Sony IMX616 camera.
It will draw power from a Dimensity 1200-AI processor
The OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability
The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 32,000 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 35,000 for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the July 22 launch event. It will be available via Amazon India.