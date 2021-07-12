OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display
OnePlus is all set to launch its latest Nord series smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2, in India on July 22. In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will have a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Last week, an official post had confirmed that it will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor.
Have a look at the official post
It will offer a Full-HD+ display resolution
The OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an alert slider. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The smartphone will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
There will be a 50MP main camera
The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.
It will offer 5G support
The OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 22. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 30,000 in India. The handset will be available via Amazon.