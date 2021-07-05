Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24
OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24

Surbhi Shah
OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24
OnePlus Nord 2's launch details tipped

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord series smartphone, called the Nord 2, by the end of this month, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. Sharma claims that if there are "no last moment changes," the device could go official around July 24. The Nord 2 will reportedly offer a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Design and display

The handset will have a Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

There will be a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera is expected.

It will offer 30W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is said to take place later this month i.e. around July 24. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 30,000.

