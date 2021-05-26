Home / News / Science News / OnePlus confirms Nord 2's existence; might debut in Q3
OnePlus confirms Nord 2's existence; might debut in Q3

OnePlus confirms Nord 2's existence; might debut in Q3
OnePlus Nord 2's moniker confirmed on official website

OnePlus is expected to expand its Nord line-up with the introduction of an all-new Nord 2 model in the third quarter of this year. The OnePlus Nord 2 moniker has been spotted in the FAQ section of a new Stadia Premiere Edition promo that is running in some European countries. The device was also was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

In this article
Design and display

It could sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might pack a quad camera arrangement. The device is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

There might be a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will likely be equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 50MP main sensor and three additional lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. For selfies and video calls, it should have a 32MP camera.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Dimensity 1200 chipset

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced at the time of launch later this year. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 30,000.

