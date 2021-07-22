Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's prices and colors leaked
Technology

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's prices and colors leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 12:21 pm
Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's prices and colors leaked
OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in three color options

OnePlus will be launching the Nord 2 smartphone in India today i.e. July 22 at 7:30pm. Just hours before the launch, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing the Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods color options. Separately, tipster Yogesh has claimed that the device will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 29,999. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will bear a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is expected to arrive in at least three colors.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the launch event, which will take place today at 7:30pm. It will be streamed via OnePlus India's official website. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mi CC11 spotted on TENAA certification site; launch imminent

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, other MPs protest at Parliament against farm laws

India

Audi e-tron, Sportback launched in India at Rs. 1 crore

Auto

Decoding the evolution of different formats of cricket

Sports

Kerala boy makes typographic portrait of Mammootty using 407 movie-names!

Entertainment

Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Auto

Latest Technology News

SpaceX tests Super Heavy Booster in hold-down test in Texas

Technology

Micromax IN 2B may debut in India on July 30

Technology

Samsung releases Android 11 update for Galaxy M01s in India

Technology

iPad mini 6 to feature A15 processor, magnetic Smart Connector

Technology

Realme GT Master Edition series, with suitcase-inspired design, launched

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

OnePlus confirms 65W fast-charging support for Nord 2

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2's leaked render reveals new red color variant

Technology

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked

Technology

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed

Technology

OnePlus News

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Bitmoji AOD via update

Technology

OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 will boot OnePlus and OPPO's integrated OxygenOS

Technology

OnePlus admits to restricting 9 series' performance for popular apps

Technology

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology
Trending Topics