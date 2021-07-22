Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's prices and colors leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 12:21 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in three color options

OnePlus will be launching the Nord 2 smartphone in India today i.e. July 22 at 7:30pm. Just hours before the launch, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing the Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods color options. Separately, tipster Yogesh has claimed that the device will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 29,999. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is expected to arrive in at least three colors.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the launch event, which will take place today at 7:30pm. It will be streamed via OnePlus India's official website. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India.