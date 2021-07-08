Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a custom Dimensity 1200-AI chipset
OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a custom Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord 2 smartphone in India on July 22. In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will be powered by a custom AI-focused chipset, called the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI. The processor will offer AI-assisted photography, display enhancements, and improved response time for a smoother gaming experience, among other features.

Features

Here are some highlights of the AI-enhanced chipset

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for photo enhancement will be capable of offering up to 22 different photography modes and adjust color tones as well as contrast. The AI Video Enhancement will enable live HDR effects while recording. The chipset will also use DOL-HDR technology for improving overall display and image quality. It will even provide a superior gaming experience at a high refresh rate.

The phone will offer a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel, an alert slider, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 160x73.8x8.1mm.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies, there will be a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will offer support for 5G connectivity

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the pricing details of the Nord 2 at the time of the launch, which is said to happen on July 22. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000. The handset will be available via Amazon India.

