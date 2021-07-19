Home / News / Technology News / Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked
Technology

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 11:48 am
Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked
OnePlus Nord 2's color variants revealed

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2 smartphone in India on July 22. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the specifications and renders of the upcoming handset, revealing its Blue Haze and Gray Sierra color variants that will be offered in 8GB/128GB configuration. The top-end 12GB/256GB variant will be available in an additional Green Woods option, possibly with a leather back panel.

In this article
Design and display

The handset will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel, an alert slider, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will be equipped with a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to cost Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme 7 receives Realme UI 2.0 update in India

Latest News

2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Incessant overnight rains drench Delhi; IMD issues advisory

Delhi

Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade

Business

Danish Siddiqui laid to rest at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard

India

Phones of politicians, journalists reportedly hacked; Indian government denies involvement

India

Latest Technology News

Indigenous Clubhouse me-too app Leher records spike in crypto-related discussions

Technology

POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

Japanese researchers have set new internet data transfer speed record

Technology

Zepp Z smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 26,000

Technology

How Amazon processed data for the new F1 car design

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

This is how the Realme Pad will look like

Technology

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2's renders reveal punch-hole design and flat screen

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

Technology

OnePlus News

OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 will boot OnePlus and OPPO's integrated OxygenOS

Technology

OnePlus admits to restricting 9 series' performance for popular apps

Technology

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology

OnePlus is merging with OPPO, but will operate independently

Business
Trending Topics