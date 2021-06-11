Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's full specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 90Hz display and triple rear cameras

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord 2 smartphone sometime in July this year. It will arrive as a successor to the original OnePlus Nord which debuted last year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the full specifications of the handset. It will reportedly feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to have a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper. The camera island is believed to be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro model but the fourth sensor will be replaced by an LED light.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W or 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to start at around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,800). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in July.