OnePlus Nord 2 spotted on AI benchmarking site, specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord 2 will offer a Dimensity 1200 processor

OnePlus is tipped to launch the Nord 2 smartphone in July this year, as a rebranded version of the Realme X9 Pro. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on AI benchmarking site, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Key details

How much did Nord 2 achieve on AI Benchmark?

The AI Benchmark measures over 100 different aspects of AI performance, including the speed, initialization time and accuracy, among others. It comprises 46 AI and Computer Vision tests which are performed by neural networks running on the handset. As per the AI Benchmark listing, the OnePlus Nord 2 has achieved a score of 1,72,666.

Design and display

It will sport a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset might bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will have a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen in July. However, going by the leaked specifications, it will be priced at around Rs. 30,000.