OnePlus Nord 2 will boot OnePlus and OPPO's integrated OxygenOS

Surbhi Shah
Jul 14, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 will boot OnePlus and OPPO's integrated OxygenOS
OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first to boot OxygenOS 11.3

OnePlus's upcoming Nord 2 model will be the first smartphone to boot the new OxygenOS-ColorOS hybrid UI, called the OxygenOS 11.3. This development comes as a result of OnePlus and OPPO's recent merger. The build is based on Android 11 and runs on OnePlus as well as OPPO's integrated codebase. For the unversed, the Nord 2 will be launched in India on July 22.

Official words

There will be no major UI changes: OnePlus

"The main idea behind the codebase integration is to streamline our R&D resources, which will help us to deliver more timely and more stable software updates for our devices, while being able to maintain our devices for longer," said Oliver Zhang, OnePlus's Head of Product (via XDA Developers). "From a user perspective, not much will change on a daily basis when using OxygenOS."

Design and display

The phone will offer a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a punch-hole cut-out with a slim bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will feature a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.5) Sony IMX616 selfie camera.

Internals

It will offer support for 5G connectivity

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 2 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for July 22. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 30,000. The handset will be available via Amazon India.

