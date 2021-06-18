Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives camera improvements via second update
OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives camera improvements via second update

OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update in India

OnePlus has started releasing the second OxygenOS update for its Nord CE 5G in India, a day after the device received its first update. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the HDR shooting experience as well as the Nightscape effect and optimizes the 'fluency' of 1080p video recording at 60fps. It also improves the system and communication stability of the handset.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India carries version number 11.0.3.3.EB13DA and has a download size of 139MB. It is being released in a staged manner. To manually check for the software, go to Settings >System >System updates.

The phone bears a Fluid AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a plastic body, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in shades of Silver Ray, Charcoal Ink, and Blue Void.

It has a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Dell launches new Inspiron laptops; prices start at Rs. 45,000

