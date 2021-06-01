Home / News / Science News / OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and variant details revealed
OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and variant details revealed

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and variant details revealed
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be offered in 8GB/128GB configuration

OnePlus is all geared up to launch its Nord CE 5G smartphone in India on June 10. In the run-up to the announcement, the company has teased the design of the phone to be 'sleek and streamlined.' Separately, an Amazon quiz has revealed that the Nord CE 5G will be offered with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and in a Charcoal Ink colorway.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might get a triple camera arrangement. The device will likely bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in a Charcoal Ink color option, among others.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to pack a triple camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device will be backed by a Snapdragon 750G processor

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the phone should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be announced during its launch on June 10. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000 and will be up for grabs via Amazon.

