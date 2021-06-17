Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives nifty improvements via first update
OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives nifty improvements via first update

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 02:29 pm
OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives nifty improvements via first update
OnePlus Nord CE 5G's update improves the Portrait Mode for selfie camera

A week after its launch, OnePlus has started releasing the first OxygenOS update for the Nord CE 5G smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the handset's screen color accuracy and the portrait mode for the selfie camera. It also improves stability, fixes known issues, and bumps up the security patch level to May 2021. Here are more details.

Information

Everything to know about the update

The OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India carries version number 11.0.2.2EB13DA. It is being released in a staged manner wherein the software will reach limited users first, followed by a wider roll-out.

The phone bears a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Charcoal Ink, Blue Void, and Silver Ray colors.

It offers a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

