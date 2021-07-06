Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets system, camera improvements via update
OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets system, camera improvements via update

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:01 am
OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets system, camera improvements via update
OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update in India

OnePlus has started rolling out its latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update for the Nord CE 5G smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the face unlock feature, charging speed, overall system stability and the front camera's performance. It also optimizes the video call experience and reduces noise in Nightscape photos. In addition, the update introduces the June 2021 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India carries version number OxygenOS 11.0.4.4EB13DA and has a download size of around 172MB. It is being released in phases and is expected to reach all the units in the coming days. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System >System updates.

The device has a 90Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Silver Ray, Blue Void, and Charcoal Ink color options.

There is a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It is backed by a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

