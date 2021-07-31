Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus Nord CE 5G's latest update brings camera improvements
OnePlus Nord CE 5G's latest update brings camera improvements

Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 12:41 am
OnePlus Nord CE 5G's latest update brings camera improvements
OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update in India

OnePlus has started releasing its latest OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update for the Nord CE 5G smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware optimizes the overheating control management, improves the system stability, and fixes some known issues. It also improves the camera's image clarity, stability, white balance consistency, as well as Nightscape mode's imaging quality. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for the Nord CE 5G model in India carries version number 11.0.5.5.EB13DA and has a download size of 184MB. The update is being released in a phased manner. To manually check, you can go to Settings >System >System Updates.

The phone has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray color variants.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It is backed by a Snapdragon 750G processor

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

