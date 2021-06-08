This is how OnePlus Nord CE 5G will look like

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 04:48 pm

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's official renders leaked

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce its new mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 5G, in India on June 10. A couple of days ahead of the launch, the handset's renders have surfaced online, revealing its design and features. As per the leak, the device will be offered in two colorways and three variants of 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the leaked renders

Design and display

The phone will bear a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a punch-hole design, a slim bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It will come in Charcoal Ink and Blue Void color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 22,999 and buyers will be able to avail an additional Rs. 1,000 off on transactions with HDFC Bank cards. The pre-orders for the handset will start from June 11 onwards, while sales will commence starting June 16. Customers pre-ordering the Nord CE 5G will reportedly get free goodies worth Rs. 2,699.