Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed; to debut in India soon

OnePlus and Amazon have teased an upcoming 'Summer Launch Event' wherein the former is expected to launch a new Nord CE 5G model. On Amazon, when you click on the 'Notify Me' option, you will receive a mail that confirms the handset's name. The Nord CE 5G is said to arrive as a successor to the Nord N10 5G, which was announced last year.

The phone might offer a 90Hz LCD display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole design will a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it might offer a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It may sport a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.

It will boot Android 11

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G might be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing details of the Nord CE 5G at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in June. However, considering the rumored specifications, it might cost around Rs. 15,000.

