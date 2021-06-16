Home / News / Science News / OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on open sale starting 12pm
OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on open sale starting 12pm

OnePlus's newly-launched Nord CE 5G will go on open sale in India today i.e. June 16 from 12pm onwards. The handset sports a starting price-tag of Rs. 22,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus India's website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 7.9mm slim body, an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a plastic build, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Blue Void, Silver Ray, and Charcoal Ink colors.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) camera.

It offers 30W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB base model, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB/256GB top-end configuration. The handset will go on open sale from 12pm onwards via Amazon India and OnePlus's website. Buyers can also avail Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Pros:
Lightweight design
Bright 90Hz AMOLED display
Solid battery life
Good performance
Headphone jack
5G support
Cons:
Average camera quality
Lack of expandable storage
No dust or water resistance
No stereo speakers
