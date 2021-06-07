OnePlus Nord CE 5G will cost around Rs. 23,000

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's pricing details leaked

OnePlus has accidentally leaked the Nord CE 5G's pricing details ahead of its debut in India on June 10. According to a now-removed HDFC Bank offer document spotted on the company's official website, the handset will carry a 'minimum transaction price' of Rs. 22,999 and buyers will be able to get Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The smartphone will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

It will feature a 64MP primary camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 750G processor

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will cost around Rs. 23,000 and buyers will get Rs. 1,000 off on transactions via HDFC Bank cards. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the June 10 launch event.