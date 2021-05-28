Home / News / Science News / Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's key specifications leaked
Science

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's key specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 05:43 pm
Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's key specifications leaked
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest 5G smartphone, the Nord CE 5G in India on June 10. In the latest development, Android Central has revealed some of the key specifications of the handset. As per the report, the Nord CE 5G will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, an AMOLED display, and triple rear cameras. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate - similar to the OnePlus Nord model. It might also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor and two auxiliary lenses, details of which are still under the wraps. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing details of the Nord CE 5G at the June 10 launch event. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 20,000 in India, which is lower than the original OnePlus Nord model. The handset will be available via Amazon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO Reno6 series to be launched in India in July

Latest News

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi meets Mamata Banerjee, announces compensation

India

Juventus sack Andrea Pirlo as manager after just one season

Sports

'Old' trailer: When some beachgoers rapidly age, for no reason

Entertainment

2021 French Open: Presenting the top women's singles contenders

Sports

OPPO Reno6 series to be launched in India in July

Science

Latest Science News

Secondary infections, including fungal, causing COVID-19 death spike: ICMR study

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's India launch set for June 10

Science

'Twitter Blue' subscription confirmed for $2.99/month through App Store listing

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis no longer thought-crime, and more

Science

Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

OnePlus Nord receives May 2021 security patch and several fixes

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's India launch set for June 10

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed; to debut in India soon

Science

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, goes official

Science
Trending Topics