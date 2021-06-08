OnePlus's most affordable 5G smartphone officially previewed

OnePlus is gearing up to announce a new Nord N200 5G model as its most affordable 5G smartphone yet. In an interview with PCMag, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared an image of the handset, officially previewing its design details and features. Separately, XDA-Developers has reported that the Nord N200 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of OPPO A93 5G.

It will flaunt a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The device will bear a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density 0f 406ppi.

There will be a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will have an 8MP front-facing shooter.

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 480 chipset

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Pricing

OnePlus will announce the pricing details of the Nord N200 5G at the time of launch. However, it is said to cost under $250 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and will be exclusive to the US and Canada.