Home / News / Science News / Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord N200 5G's full specifications leaked
Science

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord N200 5G's full specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 12:06 pm
Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord N200 5G's full specifications leaked
OnePlus Nord N200 5G's render and specifications leaked

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new affordable 5G smartphone, called the Nord N200 5G. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the full specifications and a high-resolution render of the handset. As per the leak, the Nord N200 5G will come with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will offer a Full-HD+ resolution

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and sRGB support. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.1x74.9x8.3mm and weigh 189g.

Information

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be equipped with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.05) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, it is expected to be priced under $250 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and will be exclusively available in the US and Canada.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India on June 21

Latest News

2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent

Auto

Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Science

5 LJP MPs rally against Chirag Paswan, support uncle Pashupati

Politics

Coronavirus: India records lowest single-day spike in 74 days

India

Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India

Auto

Latest Science News

Google Area 120's 'Tables' project to become Google Cloud product

Science

Andhra Pradesh engineering student develops ingenious biodegradable face shield

Science

Single customer triggered bug that caused global internet outage: Fastly

Science

Is Apple really welcoming Android, Windows users to FaceTime?

Science

Microsoft announces Windows 10 retirement, teases launch of next-generation Windows

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's full specifications leaked

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, TV U1S series launched in India

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Science

This is how OnePlus Nord CE 5G will look like

Science
Trending Topics