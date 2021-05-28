Home / News / Science News / OnePlus Nord receives May 2021 security patch and several fixes
OnePlus Nord receives May 2021 security patch and several fixes

Surbhi Shah
OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update in India

OnePlus has started rolling out its latest OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update for the Nord model in India, Europe, and the global markets. As per the changelog, the firmware fixes some of the system issues and camera problems like frame drop, flash effect failure, and abnormal preview display. It also improves the Wi-Fi connection and upgrades the Android security patch to May 2021. Here's our roundup.

Information

Everything to know about the update

The OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update for the OnePlus Nord carries version number 11.1.1.3.AC01DA in India. It is being released in a phased manner. According to OnePlus, the device should have at least 3GB of available storage space before downloading the software.

The OnePlus Nord has a 90Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features a capsule-shaped notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in three color options.

It sports dual selfie cameras

OnePlus Nord is equipped with quad rear cameras, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G processor

The OnePlus Nord is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and is upgradeable to Android 11. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Next News Article
OnePlus Nord CE 5G's India launch set for June 10

