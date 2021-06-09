Home / News / Science News / Ahead of Nord CE 5G's arrival, OnePlus discontinues Nord smartphone
Science

Ahead of Nord CE 5G's arrival, OnePlus discontinues Nord smartphone

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 06:11 pm
Ahead of Nord CE 5G's arrival, OnePlus discontinues Nord smartphone
OnePlus appears to have discontinued the Nord smartphone in India

OnePlus seems to have discontinued its Nord model in India as the smartphone has suddenly gone out of stock on Amazon as well as OnePlus's e-store. The move comes hours ahead of Nord CE 5G's launch in India, which is now expected to replace the original Nord. To recall, the OnePlus Nord was announced in India in July last year. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It flaunts a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaded cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, a plastic frame, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The device bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It was offered in Gray Onyx, Blue Marble, and Gray Ash colors.

Information

The phone sports a dual selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.5) and an 8MP (f/2.5) dual-lens setup.

Internals

It supports 30W fast-charging

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is upgradeable to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and houses a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord was priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB version, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone is currently out of stock on Amazon and OnePlus's e-store, suggesting it may have been discontinued.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus 8T becomes cheaper; now available at Rs. 39,000

Latest News

'Rick and Morty' producer teases 'epic' movie on the cards?

Entertainment

Over 4,000 evacuated from Yaas-hit islands amid high tide warning

India

2021 French Open: Maria Sakkari ousts defending champion Iga Swiatek

Sports

Thirteen Delhi residents booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in Noida

India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Science

Latest Science News

OnePlus 8T becomes cheaper; now available at Rs. 39,000

Science

HONOR Band 6 launched in India at Rs. 4,000

Science

NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon

Science

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Science

Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

This is how OnePlus Nord CE 5G will look like

Science

OnePlus's most affordable 5G smartphone officially previewed

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will cost around Rs. 23,000

Science

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's full specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics