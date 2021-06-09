Ahead of Nord CE 5G's arrival, OnePlus discontinues Nord smartphone

OnePlus appears to have discontinued the Nord smartphone in India

OnePlus seems to have discontinued its Nord model in India as the smartphone has suddenly gone out of stock on Amazon as well as OnePlus's e-store. The move comes hours ahead of Nord CE 5G's launch in India, which is now expected to replace the original Nord. To recall, the OnePlus Nord was announced in India in July last year. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaded cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, a plastic frame, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The device bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It was offered in Gray Onyx, Blue Marble, and Gray Ash colors.

The phone sports a dual selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.5) and an 8MP (f/2.5) dual-lens setup.

Internals

It supports 30W fast-charging

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is upgradeable to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and houses a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord was priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB version, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone is currently out of stock on Amazon and OnePlus's e-store, suggesting it may have been discontinued.