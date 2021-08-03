Home / News / Technology News / External factors caused Nord 2's blast, not manufacturing issue: OnePlus
External factors caused Nord 2's blast, not manufacturing issue: OnePlus

On July 31, a Twitter user named Ankur Kumar had shared images of a burnt OnePlus Nord 2 that had allegedly "blasted" all of a sudden. The next day, OnePlus had reached out Kumar to "make amends" and initiated an investigation into the matter. Now, having completed its investigation, the company said that "external factors" caused the damage, and it's not a manufacturing issue.

Our products undergo thorough quality and safety tests: OnePlus

"We would like to assure our customers that our products undergo thorough quality and safety tests, including various levels of pressure and impact tests, to ensure they are up to industry-leading standards and remain safe to use," OnePlus said in a statement.

The phone bears a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It comes in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods color options.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It boots OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

