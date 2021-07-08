Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus admits to restricting 9 series' performance for popular apps
OnePlus limited the performance of the 9 and 9 Pro to reduce power consumption

OnePlus has responded to the accusation of throttling the performance of its 9 and 9 Pro flagship smartphones for several popular apps, admitting that it was done to "provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption." For the unversed, AnandTech had revealed that the phones were limiting the performance of the Snapdragon 888 chipset when running popular applications like Chrome, Instagram, Twitter, and others.

In this article
Official words

The decision was based on user feedback: OnePlus

In a statement, OnePlus said that some 9 and 9 Pro users "told us about some areas where we could improve the devices' battery life and heat management." "As a result of this feedback, our R&D team has been working over the past few months to optimize the devices' performance" for popular apps "by matching the app's processor requirements with the most appropriate power."

Design and display

The phones offer a 120Hz AMOLED panel

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The vanilla model bears a 120Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, whereas the 9 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

They have a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. The 9 Pro features a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the duo has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

Both the handsets provide 65W wired fast-charging support

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless (Pro version) fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

