OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at Rs. 24,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 24, 2021, 02:02 pm

OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be available via Flipkart and OnePlus e-store

OnePlus has launched its latest Y-series smart TV, the OnePlus TV 40Y1, in India. The television is priced at Rs. 23,999 (introductory cost of Rs. 21,999) and will go sale from May 26 onwards. As for the highlights, the TV comes with a Full-HD display, Android TV 9.0 OS, support for OTT platforms, and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an LED-backlit LCD display

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 features a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and a plastic build. Dimensions-wise, it measures 89.2x8.6x51.3cm and weighs 5.1kg (without stand). It has a 40-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit LCD display with a 93% DCI-P3 color coverage. The TV has a picture enhancer Gamma Engine, which provides better contrast, anti-aliasing, noise reduction, and improved color mapping.

Features

It offers support for OTT platforms

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with a built-in Chromecast, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It also supports OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, among others. The TV is also compatible with OnePlus Connect, which lets you control the TV using your OnePlus smartphone. For audio, it packs 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Internals

It boots Android TV 9.0 OS

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 draws power from a 64-bit processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs on Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay support. In terms of connectivity, the TV offers support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an optical digital audio output, and a 3-in-1 AV composite.

Information

OnePlus TV 40Y1: Pricing and availability

In India, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is priced at Rs. 23,999. However, it will be available at an introductory cost of Rs. 21,999 during its first sale on May 26. The TV will be up for grabs via Flipkart and the OnePlus e-store.