Home / News / Science News / OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24
Science

OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 12:22 pm
OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24
OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be available in India via Flipkart

OnePlus is all set to add a new 40-inch model to its Y-series of smart TVs in India. The upcoming model, known as the OnePlus TV 40Y1, will be launched on May 24. It is already listed on Flipkart as well as the company's website. The TV will come with a Full-HD display, stereo speakers, support for OTT apps, and Android TV 9.0 OS.

In this article
Design and display

It will be equipped with a picture enhancer Gamma Engine

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will come with a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels. It will have a 40-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a 93% DCI-P3 color coverage and a picture enhancer Gamma Engine, which is touted to offer dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing, noise reduction, and better color mapping. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 89.2x8.6x51.3cm and weigh 5.1kg (without the stand).

Information

It will offer OnePlus Connect functionality

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will come with a range of features including built-in Chromecast, Alexa, Google Assistant, and OnePlus Connect, which lets you control the TV using your OnePlus smartphone. It will also support OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, among others.

Internals

It will have 8GB of internal storage

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be powered by a 64-bit processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It will run on Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay support. In terms of connectivity, the TV will offer support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, and two HDMI ports. It will also pack 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Information

OnePlus TV 40Y1: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for May 24. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000 and will be available via Flipkart.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Latest News

UP government announces reward for making villages, wards COVID-19 free

India

New-generation Mahindra Scorpio's launch likely deferred to February 2022

Auto

Air India data breach: What exactly happened?

Science

Twenty-two die in 20 days in Jharkhand village; COVID-19 suspected

India

'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' turns 29: Some lesser-known facts

Entertainment

Latest Science News

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Science

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Delayed second Pfizer shot boosts immunity by over three times

Science

COVID-19 could become like common cold in future: Study

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Nubia Z30 Pro, with quad cameras and 144Hz screen, launched

Science

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched at around Rs. 18,000

Science

Vivo Y12s (2021), with Snapdragon 439 chipset, goes official

Science

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition to debut on May 14

Science
Trending Topics