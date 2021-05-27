Home / News / Science News / OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display
OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display

Last updated on May 27, 2021, 01:41 pm
OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display
OnePlus U1S LED TV series to come in three sizes

OnePlus is likely to launch its new U1S LED TV series in India soon, as per a report by Pricebaba. The smart TVs are tipped to arrive in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - with all the models featuring a 4K display. The company is also said to introduce a new TV camera accessory for enabling high-quality video calls.

Design and display

They will offer HDR10+ and HLG support

The OnePlus U1S series of LED TVs is likely to have a slim design with narrow bezels. As per the report, the TVs will come in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models - all with 4K resolution, HDR10+, MEMC, and HLG support. They will also pack 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio, Dolby Audio support, and HDMI 2.0 ports for connectivity.

Features

The TVs will boot Android TV 10 OS

The OnePlus U1S LED TV series is likely to run on Android TV 10 operating system, along with OxygenPlay - the company's proprietary content discovery platform. The TVs will offer built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and OnePlus Connect, which lets you control the device using your OnePlus smartphone. The line-up will also support OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, among others.

Accessory

The TV Camera will offer 1080p video calls

Alongside the U1S LED TV series, OnePlus is also expected to introduce a new TV Camera for video calling. The webcam will have a built-in microphone and is expected to connect with your TV via a USB Type-C or Type-A port. It will enable Google Duo video calls at up to 1080p quality and should be compatible with existing OnePlus TV models.

Information

OnePlus U1S LED TV series: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the OnePlus U1S LED TV series or the TV Camera. For reference, the OnePlus TV U1 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 52,999 in India.

