OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition to debut on May 14

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition to arrive on May 14

OnePlus had unveiled its first-ever smartwatch in March this year alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus Watch was announced in Classic and Cobalt Limited Edition variants but only the former was made available at that time. Now, the company has announced that the Cobalt Limited Edition will debut in China on May 14 and will go on sale starting May 17.

Design and display

The Watch offers corrosion, water, and scratch resistance

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition features a gold-colored Cobalt alloy case, which has a 5ATM water resistance. It comes with a vegan leather strap as well as the standard fluoroelastomer strap. The wearable bears a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with scratch-resistant sapphire glass. Dimensions-wise, it measures 46.4x46.4x10.9mm and weighs 67g with the strap.

Internals

It boots a custom operating system based on RTOS

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is powered by an STM32 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It runs on RTOS-based custom OS and packs a 402mAh battery that is touted to last up to 14 days with typical use. The smartwatch is also equipped with a speaker, a microphone, and connects via Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

The smartwatch supports 110 workout modes

Like the standard OnePlus Watch, the Cobalt Limited Edition offers features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and supports 110 workout modes like swimming, cycling, and hiking, among others. The latest software update has also introduced features like camera shutter remote control function, Always-on Display (AOD), and a new Marathon workout mode.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Watch: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition in China will be announced at the May 14 launch event. Separately, the Classic edition will go on sale in India tomorrow i.e. May 13 via Amazon India. It costs Rs. 16,999 (Rs. 14,999 as an introductory offer) and is offered in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colors.