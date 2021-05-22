OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to debut on May 24

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be launched in China

OnePlus is all set to launch a special version of its smartwatch, called the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. It will join the recently-launched OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition and the Classic variant. The Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will come with yellow accents and game-inspired watch faces as well as boot animations. Its specifications will be the same as the standard OnePlus Watch.

Design and display

It will sport an AMOLED touchscreen

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will feature a circular dial with a stainless steel frame and 5ATM water resistance. It will have yellow accents around the watch dial and 'Cyberpunk' branding on the dual-tone black and yellow strap. The wearable will be equipped with a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with 326ppi of pixel density.

Information

It will offer 4GB of internal storage

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will pack a 402mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should last up to 14 days with typical use. The wearable will have 4GB of internal storage, a microphone, a speaker, and will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Features

It will support SpO2 and heart-rate monitoring

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will come with a range of features, including SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and 110 workout modes like hiking, swimming, and running. The wearable will also be able to make and receive phone calls, reply to notifications, as well as control music. It will offer Cyberpunk 2077-inspired watch faces, animations, and themes.

Information

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 24 in China. For reference, the Cobalt Limited Edition costs CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,200).