Home / News / Science News / OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official in China
Science

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official in China

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 06:28 pm
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official in China
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition debuts in China

OnePlus has launched the all-new OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China. It joins the Classic Edition and Cobalt Limited Edition models. The wearable has a Cyberpunk-themed design, boot animations, watch faces, and charging animation. It also comes with a silver charging stand that is designed in the shape of a hand and is based on the popular in-game character, called Johnny Silverhand.

In this article
Design and display

The smartwatch sports an AMOLED display

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a round-shaped stainless steel dial with yellow accents and Cyberpunk logo etched on the black silicone strap. The wearable has a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection, and 5ATM water resistance. The package also includes an attractive 'Silverhand' watch holder, which doubles up as the charger.

Information

It packs a 402mAh battery

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition houses a 402mAh battery which is touted to last up to 14 days with typical use. It also offers support for fast-charging. The smartwatch has 4GB of internal storage, a built-in microphone, a speaker, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

The wearable can track stress as well as sleep

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring along with sleep and stress tracking, breathing mode, and 110 workout modes like cycling, swimming, and trekking. It also lets you make and receive phone calls, respond to notifications, as well as control music. The wearable also flaunts exclusive Cyberpunk 2077-themed UI, watch faces, and other customizations.

Information

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 14,800). It is available for pre-orders in China via JD.com and will go on sale starting June 1.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Everything we are expecting from Apple's WWDC starting June 7

Latest News

India may not receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccine doses until 2023

India

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

Robert Pattinson steps into production, signs pact with Warner Bros.

Entertainment

Cyclone Yaas: IMD warns flooding, disruption in power supply

India

'The Family Man-2' anti-Tamil controversy: Raj and DK release statement

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Everything we are expecting from Apple's WWDC starting June 7

Science

Mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection: Study

Science

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched at Rs. 1.03 lakh

Science

Redmi Note 10 Pro's camera performance beats some premium smartphones

Science

Lunar Eclipse: All about the Super Blood Moon (May 26)

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition, with Exynos 1080 chipset, launched

Science

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to debut on May 24

Science

Motorola launches Moto 360 (3rd-generation) smartwatch at Rs. 20,000

Science

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched at around Rs. 18,000

Science
Trending Topics