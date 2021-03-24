OnePlus's first-ever smartwatch debuts at Rs. 17,000: Details here

OnePlus has also announced a 'Cobalt Limited Edition,' featuring a gold-colored Cobalt alloy watch case and a scratch-resistant sapphire glass. It comes with a vegan leather strap along with the standard fluoroelastomer strap, which is available with the Classic model as well.
The OnePlus Watch costs Rs. 16,999 for the Classic edition. However, as part of an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs. 14,999 when it goes on sale in April. The pricing details of the Cobalt Limited Edition are yet to be announced.