OpenAI and Anthropic call for global watchdog to oversee AI

OpenAI projects AI-assisted research by 2028

OpenAI thinks that By March of 2028, a significant fraction of its research may have a significant fraction of its research being done by AI systems in tandem with its researchers, including "automated AI researcher."

They're also talking about bringing personal artificial general intelligence (AGI) to everyone someday, but even the experts admit AGI is still kind of a mystery.

As both companies are expected to make their stock market debuts this year, they're stressing that smart rules are needed so innovation doesn't come at the cost of safety.