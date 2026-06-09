OpenAI announces new phase focusing on useful AI for everyone
OpenAI just announced it is moving into a new phase. This time, it is all about making AI tools actually useful for everyone, everywhere.
Instead of just building smarter tech, CEO Sam Altman and Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki say the focus is now on real-world impact and access.
This shift comes three and a half years after ChatGPT first changed the game.
OpenAI files possible IPO, stresses safety
OpenAI's goals are pretty ambitious: they want to create an AI researcher to speed up science, boost economies with smart tools, and make personal AGI assistants available to all, not just a select few.
Altman and Pachocki highlight the need for safety checks and human oversight so these systems actually help society.
They are also calling for global teamwork to manage risks, warning against letting only a handful of big players control AI benefits.
And in the background? OpenAI has quietly filed for a possible IPO, signaling bigger plans ahead.