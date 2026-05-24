OpenAI hiring to check self-improving AI, pays up to ₹3.7cr
OpenAI (yep, the ChatGPT folks) is hiring someone to help keep super-smart, self-improving AI in check.
The role, part of their Preparedness safety team, pays up to ₹3.7 crore ($445,000) and calls for sharp thinkers who can spot risks before they become real problems.
OpenAI job will tackle data poisoning
You'll be working on challenges like stopping data poisoning and figuring out how AIs reason as they start handling more technical tasks on their own.
With tech leaders like Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis saying we're getting close to AIs smarter than us, OpenAI wants to make sure innovation stays safe.
CEO Sam Altman even mentioned plans for a fully automated AI researcher by March of 2028, calling it "We may totally fail at this goal," but given the extraordinary potential impacts we think it is in the public interest to be transparent about this.