OpenAI hiring to check self-improving AI, pays up to ₹3.7cr

OpenAI job will tackle data poisoning

You'll be working on challenges like stopping data poisoning and figuring out how AIs reason as they start handling more technical tasks on their own.

With tech leaders like Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis saying we're getting close to AIs smarter than us, OpenAI wants to make sure innovation stays safe.

CEO Sam Altman even mentioned plans for a fully automated AI researcher by March of 2028, calling it "We may totally fail at this goal," but given the extraordinary potential impacts we think it is in the public interest to be transparent about this.