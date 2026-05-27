OpenAI Microsoft Google Salesforce push agentic AI to automate work
Technology
AI is leveling up, from simple chatbots to "Agentic AI" that can handle tricky, multi-step tasks all on their own.
Big names like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce are pushing these smart systems to automate work and boost productivity, so you might soon see less repetitive busywork and more time for creative stuff.
AI tools automate bookings billing queries
Tools like OpenAI's Operator now book appointments or fill out forms for you. Salesforce's Agentforce can sort billing or answer customer questions with barely any human help.
Microsoft Copilot adds similar smarts right into apps like Outlook and Excel.
Even industries in India (think finance, healthcare, and IT) are jumping on board as these AIs start taking over the boring bits of work.