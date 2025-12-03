Next Article
OpenAI says ChatGPT's weird app suggestions aren't ads
Technology
OpenAI is clearing the air after users noticed ChatGPT randomly recommending apps like Peloton—even in conversations where it made no sense.
Some people worried these were sneaky ads, especially since you can't turn them off.
The buzz grew when a tech founder posted a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter).
Just testing, not selling—OpenAI responds
Daniel McAuley from OpenAI explained that these app prompts aren't paid ads, just part of a test to surface apps during chats.
He admitted it led to "bad and confusing" moments for users.