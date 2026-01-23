OpenAI's nonprofit AI jam brings hands-on AI to India's changemakers

OpenAI just wrapped up its Nonprofit AI Jam series in India, teaming up with Karya and Wadhwani AI. Held across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi in January 2026, the event helped nonprofit leaders go from just trying out AI to actually using it in their work.

Real-world problem solving with ChatGPT Nonprofit leaders got hands-on with ChatGPT—learning how it can streamline operations, boost program delivery, and make decision-making smarter.

Each group worked on building simple, reusable AI workflows and starter prompts they could use again and again.

Learning by doing: demos, sprints & sharing The sessions were packed with quick demos, design sprints, and peer showcases—making it easy for participants to swap ideas and learn from each other.

In Delhi especially, the focus was on nonprofits tackling big issues like education, health care, climate action, skilling and gender inclusion.