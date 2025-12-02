Next Article
Opera just got a major AI boost with Google's Gemini
Opera is leveling up its browsers—Opera One, GX, and Neon—by adding Google's Gemini AI right into the side panel.
Now, over 80 million users get instant access to smart tools for summarizing content, comparing tabs, and doing research while watching videos or scrolling webpages.
What's new: Faster AI, smarter features, and more control
The upgraded AI engine is 20% faster than before, so everything feels snappier.
You'll find new perks like voice input/output, image and video analysis, plus smart tab management.
Opera also added better privacy controls so you decide what info the AI can use.
These updates turn your browser into a real online assistant that makes browsing smoother and more meaningful.