OPPO A16 goes official in Indonesia at around Rs. 10,300

Harshita Malik
Jul 18, 2021
OPPO A16 goes official in Indonesia at around Rs. 10,300
OPPO A16 launched in Indonesia at Rs. 10,300

As the latest addition to its A-series of smartphones, OPPO has launched the A16 handset in the Indonesian market. It carries a price tag of IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300). The phone comes with a 6.52-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

It sports an HD+ LCD screen

OPPO A16 measures 163.8x75.6mm and weighs 190 grams

The OPPO A16 features an 8.4mm thick plastic body with a V-shaped notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is available in Pearl Blue, Space Silver, and Crystal Black color options.

There is an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A16 is equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The OPPO A16 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A16: Pricing

As for the pocket pinch, the OPPO A16 has been priced at IDR 1,999,000 (approximately Rs. 10,300) for the solo 3GB/32GB model. However, information about its availability in the other markets is under the wraps as of now.

