Technology

OPPO A16 appears in fresh renders; specifications leaked

OPPO A16's latest leak reveals Helio G35 chipset, 5,000mAh battery

OPPO is working on a new A-series smartphone, called the OPPO A16. Renders of the handset have recently been leaked, revealing its design and color variants. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared new images of the model along with a few key specifications. As per the leak, the OPPO A16 will come with a Helio G35 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display

The OPPO A16 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button. On the rear, it will get a rectangular triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will likely be offered in Black, Beige, Blue, and White color options.

Information

A 48MP main camera is expected

The OPPO A16 shall house a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it might have an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 10W fast-charging

The OPPO A16 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

OPPO A16: Pricing

At present, the official pricing details of the OPPO A16 are unknown. However, going by its specifications, the mobile is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.

