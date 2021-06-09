Home / News / Science News / OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset
Science

OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:25 am
OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset
OPPO A16 spotted on Geekbench platform, launch imminent

OPPO is gearing up to launch a new budget-range smartphone, called the A16. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the OPPO A16 will come with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

In this article
Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single and multi-core performances. It runs a range of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a processor performs the instructions, the higher is its score. As per the listing, OPPO A16 (model number CPH2269) has achieved a single-core score of 177 and a multi-core score of 950.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD screen is expected

The OPPO A16 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may offer a triple camera setup. The smartphone is rumored to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. As per a recent FCC listing, it will measure 163.78x75.62mm and 180.39mm diagonally.

Information

It may be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OPPO A16 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, an 8MP (f/2.2) camera is likely to be available.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A16 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,980mAh (rated) battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

OPPO A16: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO A16 model will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, it should cost around Rs. 10,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
All you need to know about Apple's SharePlay

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: The internet experienced a brief hiccup, and more

Science

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images

Auto

Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled

Auto

Netflix's 'Geeked Week' Day-2: 'Money Heist,' 'The Sandman' and others

Entertainment

Alexander Zverev reaches 2021 French Open semis

Sports

Latest Science News

Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K TV launched at Rs. 62,000

Science

Everything you should know about I-T Department's new e-filing portal

Science

This is how OnePlus Nord CE 5G will look like

Science

Major websites including Amazon, The Guardian, CNN, Reddit down

Science

OnePlus's most affordable 5G smartphone officially previewed

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

OPPO A16 to come with a 5,000mAh battery, Android 11

Science

Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench; key specifications leaked

Science

OPPO Reno5 A, with a 90Hz display, launched in Japan

Science

Vivo V21 SE spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G chipset

Science
Trending Topics