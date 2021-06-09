OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:25 am

OPPO A16 spotted on Geekbench platform, launch imminent

OPPO is gearing up to launch a new budget-range smartphone, called the A16. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the OPPO A16 will come with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single and multi-core performances. It runs a range of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a processor performs the instructions, the higher is its score. As per the listing, OPPO A16 (model number CPH2269) has achieved a single-core score of 177 and a multi-core score of 950.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD screen is expected

The OPPO A16 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may offer a triple camera setup. The smartphone is rumored to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. As per a recent FCC listing, it will measure 163.78x75.62mm and 180.39mm diagonally.

Information

It may be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OPPO A16 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, an 8MP (f/2.2) camera is likely to be available.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A16 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,980mAh (rated) battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

OPPO A16: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO A16 model will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, it should cost around Rs. 10,000.