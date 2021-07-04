Home / News / Technology News / OPPO A37 (2021) may debut as rebranded OPPO A16
OPPO A37 (2021) may debut as rebranded OPPO A16

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:10 am
OPPO A37 (2021) may debut as rebranded OPPO A16
OPPO A37 (2021) tipped to arrive in China as rebranded version of OPPO A16

OPPO is gearing up to announce a new budget-range model, the A16, soon. As per a fresh tip-off, the handset will be launched in China under the A37 (2021) moniker. It is also said the Chinese market will get the smartphone in blue, black, and beige colors, while the OPPO A16 will debut in international markets in the shades of white, black, and blue.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will offer an HD+ IPS LCD display

OPPO A16 renders by tipster Evan Blass

Considering that the OPPO A37 (2021) is a rebranded version of the OPPO A16, it will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information

It may sport a 48MP main camera

The OPPO A37 (2021) should be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. On the front, an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It may boot Android 11

The OPPO A37 (2021) is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

OPPO A37 (2021): Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO A37 (2021) smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000.

