OPPO A53's prices slashed by up to Rs. 2,500

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 01, 2021, 03:07 pm
OPPO A53, which was launched last year, has received a price-cut in India. The handset has become cheaper by up to Rs. 2,500 in the offline market. It now starts at Rs. 10,990 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model.

To recall, the OPPO A53 comes with an HD+ display, a 16MP selfie camera, and a Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz LCD display

The OPPO A53 features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Fairy White, Electric Black, and Fancy Blue color options.

It has a 13MP main camera

The OPPO A53 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset

The OPPO A53 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A53: Pricing

Following the price-cut, the OPPO A53 now costs Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 12,990 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Notably, the new prices are currently applicable only to the offline market.

